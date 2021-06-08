SDPC Superintendent contract extended

PICKENS COUNTY — Following a positive annual evaluation, the School District of Pickens County’s board of trustees unanimously voted to extend the contract for SDPC superintendent Danny Merck through June 30, 2026 and to approve a salary increase to $168,000.

The board had previously contracted Merck to serve as superintendent for a term ending on June 30, 2024.

According to the district, Merck has nearly 30 years experience as an educator in South Carolina and is in his eighth year as superintendent.

“During his leadership, the district’s graduation rate has increased every year, teacher pay has become more competitive and academic performance continues to climb,” a release from the district read.

District officials said Merck has experience at all levels of education as a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, and as a district administrator. He has served as the principal at three high schools in his career.

Prior to his time at Daniel High, Merck served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Administration, overseeing principals, finance, alternative education, food service and Student Services.

Records show Merck received a B.A. in Business Economics from Wofford College, his teaching certification from Southern Wesleyan University, an M.S.S. in Sports Management from the U.S. Sports Academy, and Ed. S. in Elementary Administration and Secondary Administration from Converse College, and Ed. D. in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a Superintendent Certification from Clemson University.