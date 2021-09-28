Fatal crash in Liberty

LIBERTY — A Liberty man has died after a crash in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 72-year-old Billy Manley of Liberty.

According to SCHP, the collision happened on Wyatt Stewart Road in Liberty around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Troopers said Manley was traveling west on Wyatt Stewart Road when he drove off the side of the road and hit a fence and then a tree.

Manley was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

