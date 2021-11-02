Rotary: We are this close to eradicating Polio

EASLEY — “We are THIS CLOSE to eradicating polio worldwide,” said Richard Pressley, President of the Rotary Club of Easley.

Rotary International, its global health partners, and Rotary Clubs around South Carolina and the world celebrated World Polio Day on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 by holding local fund-raisers to help eradicate Polio once and for all.

What is Polio?

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five.

Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.

Rotary’s PolioPlus Program

In 1979, Rotary International, along with Rotary Clubs around the world, undertook an ambitious global effort to eradicate polio worldwide by vaccinating children on a massive scale. As a core partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), Rotary International and Rotarians around the world contributed more than $2.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.

Polio Today

When Rotary and its partners initiated PolioPlus, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, they have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Because of the efforts of Rotary International and its partners, nearly 19.4 million people who would otherwise have been paralyzed are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would otherwise have died.

Rotary in Action

More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of members’ work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio. Rotary members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute informational materials for people in areas that are isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. They also mobilize to recruit fellow volunteers, assist in transporting the vaccine, and provide other logistical support.

For information about the Rotary Club of Easley, go to www.easleyrotary.org.