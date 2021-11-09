Festival of Trees returns

Staff report
Virtual viewing and voting will be live Nov. 26 through Jan. 7.

UPSTATE — Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center will kick off its ninth Festival of Trees display and voting contest – in person and virtual – on Friday, Nov. 26. The event, which continues through Jan. 7, provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on local nonprofits.

The Festival of Trees is a free holiday tree display that showcases beautiful, unique trees decorated by local businesses, civic organizations and nonprofit groups.

The in-person display and voting contest at the World of Energy is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday. The World of Energy will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Virtual viewing and voting will be live Nov. 26 through Jan. 7, at duke-energy.com/FestivalOfTrees.

Whether visiting the World of Energy or viewing online, please only vote once for a favorite tree.

The entrants of the three trees with the most votes will receive $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, for their selected nonprofit.