Wreaths Across America event honors local vets

PICKENS COUNTY — Downpours could not stop the Central, Clemson and Easley volunteers numbering over 450 who came out for the third year in a row to remember the lives of the communities’ 1,027 veterans at rest in the 10 cemeteries supported by our local Wreaths Across America (WAA) programs.

This year’s WAA theme was “Live Up to Their Legacy” with 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths laid on the resting place in over 3,110 cemeteries worldwide. WAA started in 1992 when Morill Worcester had extra wreaths and asked Arlington National Cemetery if he could place wreaths on veterans’ graves. In 2005, others asked to be a part of the program.

The seven local ceremonies are similar to the one at Arlington National Cemetery. Our four JROTC High School color guards were from D.W. Daniel, Liberty, Pickens and Wren. Pastors from local churches led us in prayer as we honored the lives of these heroes. Speakers read A Veteran’s Wreath describing the ten bunches of fresh Maine balsam making up the wreath which is a symbol of honor, respect, and victory.

Senator Rex Rice attended several ceremonies and S.C. senators and congressmen who could not attend sent letters. Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre and Mayor-Elect Andrew Beckner, both town’s council members, and police and fire departments, and Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts participated as well.

Ceremonial wreaths representing the seven branches of service and the POW/MIA were presented by 40 veterans from all the branches of service. We even had a Korean War Veteran present a wreath. Doug Broome played the bagpipes at the beginning at Memory Gardens and Doug Henry played Taps. Abel-Golden View and Mt. Zion had JROTC buglers play Taps. School children and others led us in the Pledge of Allegiance after which local vocalist Elana Purvis and Claudia Brockman sang the national anthem at three ceremonies. Pickens Chapel started their day with a special dedication of a historical marker. Pastor Cedric Brockman, Abel Baptist Church, and his wife were pleased with their first ceremony and look forward to next year. Photographer John Bolton donated his talent and photographs again this year at two events.

Memory Gardens held their first ceremony with help from Fort Prince George Chapter and the Walhalla Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The eerie fog and drizzle before the rain reminded the volunteers that the veterans fought in the fog and rain to protect us. This year six family members of Roy Collins, who passed, honored him by sitting in the ceremonial wreath chairs. The family has a combined service time of 214 years and 5 months.

Janie Collins moderated the annual ceremony under a tent at Mt. Zion during a pouring rain that let up just in time for the wreath laying. She was absolutely amazed that over 100 volunteers showed up in the rain!

On Sunday, White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist church members and Pastor Russell Oglesby honored their veterans at their cemetery for the second year. Then Pastor Morris Henderson and New Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church held their service and ceremony that ending with wreath laying.

The ability to honor our veterans would not be possible without the public’s purchase of wreaths and the continued sponsorship of the City of Clemson and the Town of Central, Central Historical Society, Clemson Lowes, Mullinex Tree Service, Central’s Rails 133 restaurant, Ralph Hayes Toyota of Anderson, Clemson Tiger Lily Flowers, Clemson Tiger Town Graphics, Memory Gardens and Duckett Robinson Funeral home and Joe’s NY Pizza.

We are now raising funds to purchase the over 1,000 wreaths for the Dec. 17, 2022 ceremony.

There is a special matching program from Dec. 18 to Jan. 14, 2022: Go to our specific website and purchase two wreaths for $30 and program will receive five wreaths due to a matching program. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0164.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church held their first ceremony celebrating their 76 veteran’s lives inside and then went outside in the rain to honor them with wreath laying. The photograph shows speakers, veterans and the JROTC form Wren who participated. S.C. Daughters of the American Revolution (SCDAR) State Chaplain and Regent, Fort Prince George Chapter, Carolyn Nations moderated the ceremony and said she was overwhelmed at the support she received — but not surprised because her church supports its veterans throughout the year. Pastor Campbell, while pleased with the turnout, commented that the pews would be full next year!

To purchase wreaths specifically for Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0226.

Thank you for your support and we hope you will plan to join us next year!