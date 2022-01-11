Deadly crash in Pickens

PICKENS — A 35-year-old Spartanburg man was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Pickens, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the accident happened around noon on Walhalla Highway.

According to SCHP, a pickup truck was heading south when it crossed over the center line, striking an SUV head-on. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Brandon Scott Hammett, of Spartanburg.

According to troopers, the driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.