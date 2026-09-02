Coach Spitz to lead EHS baseball

EASLEY — It’s official.

Jameson Spitzmiller – better known as Coach Spitz to most people – has been named the varsity baseball coach at Easley High School.

“It’s just really special to me,” said Coach Spitz. “Easley is what made me who I am. It’s a blessing and I’m very thankful.”

He continued, “It’s just an honor to me. The best way that I can say it is … growing up at Easley High School at 16 years old, I never thought I’d end up doing something like this. Being the head baseball coach at Easley High School is a big deal. It’s a big job. It’s been overwhelming in a good way. All the support from the community and people who have wanted to help coach and help us fund raise to help support the program in any way – has been overwhelming in such a positive way.”

Coach Spitz is a 2015 grad of Easley High School.

He served the past seven seasons as an assistant coach under Gill Payne who has moved on to coach at Wade Hampton.