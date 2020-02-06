UPSTATE — Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of 20 new board members for the 2020-2022 term.
According to the organization, many of them participated in the TATT New Board Member orientation on Jan. 27. They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.
New Members to the TATT board are:
Justin Benfield, CEO, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
Derham Cole, Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration, USC Upstate
Dr. Galen DeHay, Preisdent, Tri-County Technical College
Jeff Field, Executive Director, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission
David Hammond, Marketing Specialist, Laurens Electric Cooperative
Dr. Eli Hestermann, Executive Dir., Furman University Institute for the Advancement of Community Health
Missy House, City Administrator, City of Inman
Heather Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Greenwood Partnership Alliance
Mustan Kapasi, President, Kapasi Glass
Kyra Lobbins, Associate Deputy Chief of Staff, Clemson University
Mark McKinney, General Manager, Cintas Corporation
Adela Mendoza, President & CEO, Hispanic Alliance
Amanda Munyan, President, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce
Michael Nail, Attorney, Ogletree, Deakins Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Carlos Phillips, President & CEO, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce
Tim Self, Executive Director, AnMed Health Foundation
Allen Smith, President & CEO, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce
Annie Smith, Marketing & Development Director, USC Union.