UPSTATE — Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of 20 new board members for the 2020-2022 term.

According to the organization, many of them participated in the TATT New Board Member orientation on Jan. 27. They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.

New Members to the TATT board are:

Justin Benfield, CEO, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital

Derham Cole, Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration, USC Upstate

Dr. Galen DeHay, Preisdent, Tri-County Technical College

Jeff Field, Executive Director, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission

David Hammond, Marketing Specialist, Laurens Electric Cooperative

Dr. Eli Hestermann, Executive Dir., Furman University Institute for the Advancement of Community Health

Missy House, City Administrator, City of Inman

Heather Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Greenwood Partnership Alliance

Mustan Kapasi, President, Kapasi Glass

Kyra Lobbins, Associate Deputy Chief of Staff, Clemson University

Mark McKinney, General Manager, Cintas Corporation

Adela Mendoza, President & CEO, Hispanic Alliance

Amanda Munyan, President, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce

Michael Nail, Attorney, Ogletree, Deakins Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Carlos Phillips, President & CEO, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce

Tim Self, Executive Director, AnMed Health Foundation

Allen Smith, President & CEO, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Annie Smith, Marketing & Development Director, USC Union.

New TATT Board. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_tatt.jpg New TATT Board. Courtesy photo