‘The Silos’ coming this Fall

EASLEY — Exciting times are on the horizon for Easley’s West side with the recent announcement of a major development at the iconic silos just off West Main Street downtown.

Stacey Desrosiers, owner of Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“A year ago we embarked on this project and set out to make something phenomenal for the gorgeous community that has helped us build our family dream into a thriving business. This community, who has shown up time and time again when we were just trying to get our footing, when our family suffered crisis, when COVID threatened to close our doors, who has loved on us, prayed for us and supported us,” the statement reads. “Today, we finally reveal what we are working on. A gift to the community we love so dearly! A place, where all people, no matter your background, your age, your race, your socioeconomic status, can come together as neighbors. Where couples, singles, families, empty nesters, and anyone in between can be welcomed as family. A place to hang out, make new friends, reconnect, relax and enjoy!”

Desrosiers said they had gathered several businesses of “like minded individuals, committed to quality, fair pricing, service and dedication to community” to join them.

Included in the partnership with Inky’s is the Silos Brewing Company, Pink Mama, Belladina’s and Burrito Hub.

In all, the project is expected to bring 60 jobs to the area.

Construction on The Silos is currently underway with a completion date set for Fall of 2020.