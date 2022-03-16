EASLEY — Allan Quinn, a former candidate for House District 5, was arrested for DUI following a fiery crash on Calhoun Memorial Highway on March 12.

According to incident reports from the Easley Police Department, a lieutenant with the EPD responded to a single vehicle collision around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the report states a maroon four-door vehicle was burning and the center guard rail was “stretching across the southbound lanes of Calhoun Memorial Highway.” Two officers and a sergeant with EPD were already on scene stopping traffic and the vehicle’s occupants were out of the burning vehicle. The fire department was en route, records state.

“I located the driver and suspect, Mr. Allan Quinn, standing on the sidewalk with two of his friends, a Ms. Brenda Rollins and a Mr. Joe Galloway,” the report reads. “As I attempted to speak with Mr. Quinn, he just continued to look at me. Ms. Rollins stated that she was with him at a bar called Steady’s within the city limits of Easley.”

Quinn was arrested and charged with DUI/Driving under the influence, 1st offence and received a bond of $997.

The case remains under investigation by EPD.

