Baptist Easley Hospital has received Disease Specific Certification for its Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission.

EASLEY— Prisma Health’s Baptist Easley Hospital has received Disease Specific Certification for its Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, which attests that they meet rigorous clinical performance standards. With this new certification, Prisma Health now has a total of five Primary Stroke Centers in the Upstate, with additional centers located at Oconee Memorial Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.

“Recognition as a certified facility is a testimony to our commitment to provide exceptional care to Easley-area patients for critical services,” said Dr. Ronald Laskowski, chief physician executive at Baptist Easley Hospital. “Our ability to provide a high standard of clinical services directly improves patient outcomes and strengthens our community’s confidence in the quality and safe care we provide.”

Prisma Health offers more primary and advanced stroke centers than any other healthcare system in South Carolina. The advanced comprehensive stroke centers located at Greenville Memorial Hospital and Richland hospital represent two of the four accredited advanced comprehensive stroke centers in the state. According to the CDC, stroke is a top five leading cause of death in South Carolina. The state is also part of the “stroke belt,” a group of Southeastern states with high stroke death rates.

Some of the conditions treated at Prisma Health’s seven stroke centers include:

· Ischemic stroke – reduced blood flow due to a blood clot

· Hemorrhagic stroke – reduced blood supply due to a blood vessel bursting

· Transient ischemic attack (TIA) – “mini-stroke”

· Cerebral aneurysm – a spot on an artery in the brain that protrudes out and fills with blood

· Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – an abnormal connection between arteries and veins

“This certification is just one example of how Baptist Easley is bringing the highest quality of care to all parts of the Upstate,” said Angela Neeley, chief nursing officer. “Our unrelenting pursuit of excellence is creating vital access to stroke care to ensure our community can be cared for safely and close to home.”

The mission of The Joint Commission is to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. Certification by The Joint Commission designates the facility in many ways including:

· Shows that the facility has been recognized for excellence in the care of patients who have had strokes.

· Assists organizations in establishing a consistent approach to care and reducing variation and the risk of error.

· Demonstrates commitment to a higher standard of clinical service.

· Provides a framework to improve patient outcomes.

· Helps to organize teams across the continuum of care.

· Strengthens community confidence in the quality and safety of care, treatment and services.

For more information on Prisma Health’s stroke care and services, visit www.prismahealth.org/services/stroke.