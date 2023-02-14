LIBERTY — The Pickens County Library System, in collaboration with the South Carolina Bar, is hosting a series of free law talks over the next couple of months. The next session will take place at the Sarlin Library in Liberty on Monday, February 27 at 5 p.m. and will focus on expungement or the destruction/sealing of criminal records relating to an arrest or conviction.

Come talk to an attorney to see if you qualify. This free legal clinic will consist of a lecture presentation by a volunteer attorney followed by an open question and answer session.

The Sarlin Library is Located at 15 S Palmetto Street in Liberty.

The South Carolina Bar was established by the Supreme Court of South Carolina (SC Appellate Court Rule 410) and serves more than 17,000 members and the public. Its mission is to uphold integrity and honor of the legal profession, advance the science of jurisprudence, promote high quality legal education and services to its members, and continually improve the administration of justice throughout the Palmetto State. For more information on the South Carolina Bar, please visit scbar.org.

