2021 Little League Senior League World Series cancelled

EASLEY — For the second year in a row, the Little League Senior League World Series, held annually at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex, has been cancelled, according to Little League officials.

“With the significant additional responsibilities of fully implementing the many facets of our COVID-19 mitigation plans at our volunteer-run Region and World Series tournaments at the teenage divisions, the Commission recommended that, out of the utmost respect to our volunteer organizers, the tournaments at these divisions — Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Junior League Softball, Senior League Baseball, and Senior League Softball — will conclude at the state level, with Region and World Series events canceled for a second year,” a statement read.

The Little League Baseball and Softball World Series events will be held, as scheduled, this August in Williamsport, Penn., and Greenville, N.C., (respectively), featuring teams solely from the United States.

Based on the recommendation of the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, the Little League International Board of Directors approved a plan that incorporates a series of COVID-19 mitigation measures to host these tournaments in a healthy, responsible environment, they said.

“Little League puts the health, well-being, and safety of all players and volunteers first, and we are looking forward to hosting the Little League Regional and World Series tournaments with that aim this summer,” said Dr. Daniel Lueders, Commission Chair, Little League International Board of Directors Member, and UPMC Sports Medicine Physician and Assistant Professor. “The Commission’s recommendations reflect the most current CDC protocols, as well as direct input from state and local public health authorities. The advice of the leading public health, pediatric medicine, epidemiology, mental health, and operations experts on the Commission prioritize the health and safety of the players, volunteers, family, and fans above all else. We are confident that the implementation of these recommendations by Little League International will permit a safe and successful competition this summer and preserve the spirit and the experiences that make those events so special.”

The Senior League Series’ Facebook posted a brief message on Monday saying to “Please go to Little League Facebook page at 2 p.m. for an announcement regarding updates on the 2021 Tournaments.”

Commentors from across the country urged the League to change their minds.

“Please reconsider! The Senior season is the final wrap up for Little League,” wrote Kate Marcin. “For most, their final games of their life. I would think that this age group can play safely, as most have been vaccinated. Our team from Wisconsin has been looking forward to this for years. We are crushed with this news.”

