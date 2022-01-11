Pickens Carolina One VB wins Charleston tourney

PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team went 6-0 at the January Jam in North Charleston Dec. 8-9 and captured the championship among some of the best teams in South Carolina.

The Pickens Carolina One club volleyball team, which goes by the name “Pride,” features upper-level players from five area high schools: Pickens, Belton-Honea Path, Easley, Walhalla and Wren. Pride is coached by Pickens’ Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships at Pickens High School and played volleyball at Florida State University. The assistant coach is Stephanie Cuddy, also of Pickens, who won three state volleyball championships at Pickens High and played volleyball at Southern Wesleyan University.

“Coach Cuddy and I felt this was a positive outcome for our first tournament,” Anthony said. “Our team chemistry and offensive connections greatly improved throughout the weekend. Although we see a great deal we need to improve on, the future is bright for this young squad, and we are eager to see what this driven team will accomplish.”

The January Jam was played at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston and at the North Charleston Athletic Center. During the tournament, Pride defeated clubs from Charleston, Charlotte, Greenwood and Orangeburg. Pride captured the Gold Division Championship Jan. 9 by defeating MVP Volleyball Club of Mount Pleasant 2-1.

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is now in its 15th season and is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina.