Easley teen shot

EASLEY — A 16-year-old was found dead along the side of Saluda Dam Road on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chief Deputy Creed Hashe, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passing motorist of a “suspicious person” that appeared to be injured on the shoulder of Saluda Dam Road near the intersection of Pistol Club Road at 12:15 p.m.

“Deputies arrived on the scene in approximately eight minutes and located a male subject that was deceased just feet from the paved roadway,” said Hashe.

Deputies and Troopers from the S.C. Highway Patrol examined the scene but were initially unable to definitively determine whether the victim may have been struck by a motor vehicle or perhaps died from other causes.

It was later determined the teenager, identified as Robert Tyler Butler of Easley, was shot with a small caliber weapon.

“Please join us as we pray for Tyler’s family and friends as they attempt to understand and cope with this tragic and senseless loss of life,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “Our hearts go out to each and every one of them as we remain focused on the mission at hand which is to bring the person or persons responsible for his death to justice.”

Anyone that may have been in the area over the past 24 hours and noticed anything unusual or suspicious is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

