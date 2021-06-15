Local men charged with murder

Brandon Hembree Courtesy photo Daniel Hembree Courtesy photo

EASLEY/PICKENS — Three local men have been charged with two counts of murder each following a shooting in Myrtle Beach during an alleged drug deal on June 10.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 20-year-old Brady Gilcrease, of Pickens, 21-year-old Brandon Hembree, of Easley, and 20-year-old Daniel Hembree, also of Easley, have each been charged with two counts of murder.

Hembree is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online records state.

According to authorities, the three were scheduled for a 3 p.m. bond hearing on Sunday, which was denied.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. June 10 on Willoughby Lane, just off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to investigators, a fight involving the sale or purchase of drugs occurred between several people, including the victims and led to several gunshots being fired.

The victims were struck by gunfire and a vehicle fled, police said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, died at the scene.

Both victims were from Fayetteville, N.C., Willard said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.